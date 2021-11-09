HSFB: McKinney Boyd vs. Lewisville
Philanthropy FDW DFW – Derek Holland’s 60 Feet 6 foundation hosting Chase Rice Concert to benefit local charities

PHILANTHROPY FWD DFW — MLB Pitcher Derek Holland’s 60 Feet 6 Foundation is hosting the Chase Rice Benefit Concert to fundraise for two local charities: Children’s Cancer Fund and One Tribe Foundation.

The benefit concert will be on Nov. 11 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. To get your tickets, click here. Use promo code CW33 for $20 off your ticket.

Derek Holland joined our show to talk more about the concert and his foundation.

