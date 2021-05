When a natural disaster hits, homes, property, infrastructure, and humans aren’t the only ones that are affected. In the aftermath of a disaster, there are often thousands of pets and animals that are lost, stranded, or injured.

Dr. Wesley Bissett is the Director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team. He joined the show to talk about how the team shows up in areas of disaster to help pets, plus ways you can better prepare your own pets if a disaster strikes.