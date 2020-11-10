Petition started in Fort Worth to demand action on illegal street racing after fatal crash kills couple

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — A petition is gaining momentum in Fort Worth that is calling for police and city officials to address street racing in the city.

The petition came about after a fatal crash last Friday that killed three people near the 4700 block of West Risinger Road in Fort Worth. Two of the people were Ben and Meg Arbour, a Fort Worth couple who had 4 children. Witnesses say the crash was a result of a street race where a car involved in the race hit the Arbour’s vehicle.

The petition is calling for several solutions to be implemented, including 4-way stops, increased police presence in the area, speed humps, and more.