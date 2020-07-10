Perfect your Zoom skills with tips from Jackie Ducci

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The world of Zoom meetings and interviews has quickly emerged, and it seems that this will be the new normal for a while.

Jackie Ducci, CEO of Ducci & Associates, has some tips on having the best first impression during a zoom call.

The background of your video plays a huge role in what people will think of you off of first glance. Jackie says that is important to choose a background that is not distracting.

Ducci explains that it is also important to bring energy into your call and show your interest. While sometimes it may be hard to tell whether you are doing this, Jackie recommends practicing in front of the camera first before getting on the call.

Making sure that you have a strong connection in your area and arrive on time to the call is major. You don’t want to show up to the call late or not be able to engage because of your bad connection.

“I think one of the best things you can do is talk about how you have worked from home effectively in the past, because that is something that hiring manager are really tuning into now.” Jackie says.

To learn more about Ducci & Associates, visit the website at https://ducciassociates.com/