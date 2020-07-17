People are trying DIY cosmetic injections and it’s not going so well

Sheltering-in-place has caused people to take up a lot of DIY activities. Bread making, new recipes, home improvement projects, an now cosmetic injections.

Let’s just say learning carpentry is one thing, but trying to be an overnight medical professional is probably a bad idea. Photos online show some of the self-directed procedures haven’t gone too well.

These botched procedures run the risk of dangerous and devastating consequences. Given much of the equipment needed is for medical use only, it is unclear how people are obtaining some of the materials.