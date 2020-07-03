Parkland opens a 4th COVID-19 unit as testing in DFW becomes complicated

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Parkland hospital is now opening a 4th COVID-19 unit to prepare for rising cases in North Texas.

Parkland opened it’s 3rd unit just last week.

Dallas County officials are saying 30 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. County health officials also say they expect to soon report 1000 or more new cases in a single day.

In Tarrant County, the Star-Telegram says the demand for testing has caused delays in their testing portal as people try to schedule tests. As many as 1500 people have tried to schedule a test in a single day. Only 150 to 550 tests are able to be given per day.

Appointments are booked through next Friday through the Tarrant County screening portal. However, this is only through the county screening portal and does not mean you cannot still find a test elsewhere.

However, finding other testing centers and dealing with insurance has added a layer of complexity to the process.