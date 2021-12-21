DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are still having trouble figuring out what gifts you should get your pet for Christmas, Paris Hilton has you covered. The celebrity has officially shared her holiday pet gift guide on her website, parishilton.com, titled 11 Gifts Pets (& Pet Parents) Will Love.

Let’s run through the list!

Cashmere Bone Fair Isle Dog Sweater – $75

For her first pick, Paris chose this cozy option for your furry little friend and promises that a human option is available for pet parents who want to match with their ‘children’.

Wild One Triangle Tug Dog Toy – $16

High-end dog toys don’t always have to break the bank!

Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo – $32

Made by Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist, Paris says this will leave your dog’s coat shiny and hydrated.

Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper – $95

This jumper is the product of a collaboration between one of Paris’ favorite stylists Christian Cowan and dog brand Maxbone.

BAREFOOT DREAMS® CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed – $148 – $168

One of the more expensive options on this list, Paris makes the bold claim that this is the ‘softest pet bed of all time’.

Haute Diggity Dog Chewy Vuitton – $14.99

If your dog likes designer and chew toys, this one may be the perfect stocking stuffer.

CiyvoLyeen Cat Sushi Toys – $16

A delicious catnip-filled treat, sure to keep your kittens entertained!

Crown and Paw Custom Pet Phone Case – $40

Keep your pet with you at all times with this custom phone case!

Huts and Bay Pet Tent – $136 – $168

Introverted pets need love too!

Hello Doggie Crystal Bowls – $54

Who says your dog’s food and water bowls have to be boring? Spice it up and add some bling to it!

JONATHAN ADLER Vice Woof Canister – $134

Last, but certainly not least, keep your kitchen counter looking chic with this high-end dog treat container!