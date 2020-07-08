Parents will need to prepare for school, regardless of COVID-19 numbers

There's takeout for food - now there's takeout for DIY projects! AR Workshop Dallas "opened" it's doors during the pandemic and while that in and of itself is a difficult move, Kendal Forman had a great idea...DIY to-go kits.

These kits are great for getting your own personalized message or whatever it is you're looking to make on a wall piece, a tote bag, or a pillow case. It's great because it's your own creation and not something mass produced that you can get at...say Target or Anthropology. Plus that sweet satisfaction that YOU made it yourself. Imagine the country is open again, the pandemic is over and you can throw parties again - your friends will be like, "where did you buy this?" and you can say, "I made it myself." (and if you're anything like me and aren't crafty at all, you will be bragging for sure!)