Parents will need to prepare for school, regardless of COVID-19 numbers

It looks like parents need to start gearing up for the start of the school year, regardless of where the coronavirus numbers are.

The word from the Texas Education Agency is that schools must be open this coming school year and have the ability for every student to go back to school.

The TEA’s back-to-school requirements include:

  • Kids 10 and older must wear a mask
  • Districts must offer in-person and virtual learning
  • Desks must be 6-feet apart
  • Barriers in restrooms
  • Students eat lunch at their desks

