Pandemic chic..? Kathy Fielder fills you in on how to keep cute during these strange times.

2020 is all about looking cute and professh up top and comfy and casual down bottom. Zoom calls and binging Netflix doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Kathy Fielder fills us in on what she coins “pandemic chic” which combines comfort with style so when you transition from morning routines to zoom calls to cooking dinner…you’re looking cute and staying comfortable.

Some key highlights of pandemic chic – a good pair of joggers, a jumpsuit, a nice textured or pattern piece that you can dress up or dress down, and if you’re planning on hitting the town (safely of course) then a versatile LBD is a must!

See something you like or just want to browse Kathy Fielder’s collection? Visit KathyFielderBoutique.com, enter the code “CWLABORDAY” at checkout and you’ll 50% off your entire purchase. This code is only good for this Labor Day weekend so what are you waiting for?! Happy shopping, y’all!

