Don’t freak out, Texas: Brisket tops the list as H-E-B reinstates product limits

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KDAF) – H-E-B has reinstated product limits due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and people stockpiling as a result.
On the list are the usual items. Single and multipacks of toilet paper along with paper towels will be limited to two per purchase for all H-E-B stores, according to a June 27 update. Several other non-food items remained on H-E-B’s purchasing limit list including acetaminophen, hand soap and disinfecting sprays/wipes.
But what’s at the top of the list?
Brisket.
It’s the one and only food item listed and is limited to 2.
H
H-E-B’s Purchasing Limit list
Food items
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
H-E-B will also not accept returns on the following items that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent