Don’t freak out, Texas: Brisket tops the list as H-E-B reinstates product limits

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KDAF) – H-E-B has reinstated product limits due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and people stockpiling as a result.

On the list are the usual items. Single and multipacks of toilet paper along with paper towels will be limited to two per purchase for all H-E-B stores, according to a June 27 update. Several other non-food items remained on H-E-B’s purchasing limit list including acetaminophen, hand soap and disinfecting sprays/wipes.

But what’s at the top of the list?

Brisket.

It’s the one and only food item listed and is limited to 2.

H

H-E-B’s Purchasing Limit list

Food items

  • Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items

  • Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
  • Bath tissue singles – limit 2
  • Paper towels – limit 2
  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 10 items
  • Hand soap – 4 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

H-E-B will also not accept returns on the following items that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:

  • Paper Towels
  • Bath Tissue
  • Thermometers
  • Analgesics
  • Disinfecting Sprays
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Frozen Food
  • Liquid/Bar Soap
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
  • Vitamins/Supplements
  • Laundry detergent

