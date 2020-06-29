Don’t freak out, Texas: Brisket tops the list as H-E-B reinstates product limits

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KDAF) – H-E-B has reinstated product limits due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and people stockpiling as a result.

On the list are the usual items. Single and multipacks of toilet paper along with paper towels will be limited to two per purchase for all H-E-B stores, according to a June 27 update. Several other non-food items remained on H-E-B’s purchasing limit list including acetaminophen, hand soap and disinfecting sprays/wipes.

But what’s at the top of the list?

Brisket.

It’s the one and only food item listed and is limited to 2.

H-E-B’s Purchasing Limit list

Food items

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2

Bath tissue singles – limit 2

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

H-E-B will also not accept returns on the following items that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent