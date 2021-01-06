Objections over election results may be educational on the process, but they come at a cost

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — It’s 2021, but the election of 2020 is still playing out. This is in part by frequent objections by outgoing President Trump and some Republicans and their baseless claims about election fraud.

The drama that has played out since the election in November has at least offered a learning experience for how an election works. In years past after the election, the next big milestone is the inauguration, but there’s a lot that happens in between. These in-between steps, many of which are ceremonial, are what the Trump Administration has tried to use to overturn the election of Joe Biden.

“What we’re seeing is the process working as it should,” says SMU law professor Eric Cedillo, “the fact that these Republicans are going to stand up, 150 some odd of them maintaining there’s problems with the count somewhere with the slate of electors, we’ve never really seen that before. And that is something at the very least is an educational opportunity for the rest of the country to see, but it’s one that comes at an expense, unfortunately.”

Outside of the certification of the election results by Congress, the electoral college itself has come under scrutiny. While intended to give smaller states equal influence in relation to more populated states, the system can also create situations where smaller states supersede larger states, resulting in a President winning the electoral college but losing the popular vote. This has occurred twice in the last 20 years.

Cedillo says “I think it’s probably time we kind of reassess, you know, the need for the electoral college. There are some good points, and certainly some points that are of contention.”