Nurse Blake stopped in Dallas this weekend during comedy tour

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nurse Blake, entertainer, performed in Dallas last week as a part of his Comedy Tour.

Blake performed at the Majestic Theatre on Nov. 5.

Nurse Blake is a registered nurse and the most popular nurse influencer on social media, with over 2.4M followers.

He has been a nurse for over 7 years and has worked in a number of nursing roles at Level 1 Trauma centers around the country.

Blake is a founder of Nurses Support Their Young, which aims to promote healthy work environments throughout the healthcare industry.