Number of small businesses open in U.S. down 29 percent since January

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The number of small businesses open in the U.S. is down 29 percent since January. The ongoing pandemic and it’s economic impact have put a strain on many local and smaller businesses, with many being unable to keep the doors open.

There was a bit of a rebound in the spring, but things are still seeming bleak as more relief has yet to come. The payroll protection program that offered $500 billion dollars in forgivable loans was only set to keep businesses afloat for 8 weeks, which has come and gone.

While many businesses that were shutdown in the initial lock downs have re-opened, they’ve only done so at limited capacities.