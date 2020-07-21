Not sure about working out in the big gyms? Visit Work Out Anytime, a 24/7 intimate workout space

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Gyms have reopened and allowed customers to work out amid social distancing guidelines, however, some people are still hesitant to return.

Sean McCarty from Work Out Anytime, explains that this gym is open 24/7 and is more of an intimate environment. Some people have preferred to be in smaller environments to prevent exposure to a lot of people, so this gym has been perfect for them.

For the people that still aren’t sure about returning to gyms, Sean has some tips to keep you motivated.

“We think that jump ropes are a good thing to be utilized, bands are extremely low impact, bike riding, squats, planks, there’s a variety of things that we would recommend, but we do think that staying active is crucial during a time like right now” McCarty explains.

Sean wants to ensure everyone that Work Out Anytime is still taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. They require masks entering and leaving the facility, in high traffic areas, and locker rooms. Every other piece of cardio equipment is blocked off for social distancing. Their employees clean down the equipment all throughout the day.

To learn more about Work Out Anytime and visit the location, visit the website at https://workoutanytime.com/