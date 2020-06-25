North Texas medical leaders meeting to discuss turning Dallas convention center into pop-up medical facility

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is meeting on Thursday to discuss turning the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas into a pop-up medical facility. The move is in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across North Texas and the state.

The space would be used if space in hospitals and ICUs is overrun.

The convention center was initially setup as a medical facility earlier in March when the pandemic first started in North Texas, however it was not needed at the time.