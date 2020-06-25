North Texas medical leaders meeting to discuss turning Dallas convention center into pop-up medical facility

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is meeting on Thursday to discuss turning the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas into a pop-up medical facility. The move is in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across North Texas and the state.

The space would be used if space in hospitals and ICUs is overrun.

The convention center was initially setup as a medical facility earlier in March when the pandemic first started in North Texas, however it was not needed at the time.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Tracking attendance in school this fall could be a challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking attendance in school this fall could be a challenge"

TX to implement new rules for childcare centers in response to new COVID-19 data

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX to implement new rules for childcare centers in response to new COVID-19 data"

NJ, CT, and NY now require travelers from Texas to quarantine for 14 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJ, CT, and NY now require travelers from Texas to quarantine for 14 days"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News