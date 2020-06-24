North Texas man charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief fund

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been charged with multiple counts, including fraud and money laundering, after authorities accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund.

Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah was arrested Tuesday on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering.

A federal indictment alleges that the 44-year-old suburban Dallas man fraudulently applied for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments. 

