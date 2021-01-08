North Texas lawyer and realtor face backlash after attending attack on Capitol

Two North Texas professionals are facing backlash and online scrutiny after social media posts showed them partaking in the mob the breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Paul Davis, who appeared in an Instagram story at the Capitol, was a lawyer with Goosehead Insurance in Westlake. On Jan. 7 the company announced he was no longer employed with the firm.

Jenna Ryan, a real estate agent from Frisco, documented her trip to Washington D.C. on a private jet and later her involvement in the unrest at the Capitol building. There are calls online saying the Texas Real Estate Commission should revoke Ryan’s license.

Window at The capital. And if the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next… pic.twitter.com/rWbdbP60Hd — dotJenna (@dotjenna) January 7, 2021