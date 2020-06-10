North Texas is reopening, but COVID-19 is still shutting down businesses and big events

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- COVID-19 continues to make its mark on the nation as the number of cases & hospitalizations begin to rise. Texas, specifically the City of Dallas is a top 5 hotspot nationwide for the virus. Despite the state opening up restaurants, gyms, etc, COVID-19 has not slowed down much and is causing some of these businesses some hardship.

The procedure for how restaurants handle a worker being exposed to COVID-19 varies.

Royal China stood strong during the beginning of the outbreak, handling business through takeout and delivery services. However, now opened up at 50% capacity one of their workers has been exposed to COVID-19.

To ensure that they are protecting their workers and business, Royal China has decided to temporarily close their dining room and takeout delivery. This decision may begin to influence other restaurants to take this same precaution. The downfall is that these workers may be out of work.

The summer schedule continues to be affected by the pandemic as the Fair Park Fourth of July show has been canceled.

Addison Kaboom Town, however, does not plan on allowing COVID-19 to ruin their plans. They will continue with their show on July 3rd with the intent of making this year’s show “bigger than ever”. It is uncertain whether people will be allowed to watch the firework show outside or only from their home.

Traveling this summer is going to look very different. The UK has already begun plans for a “personal protection window” which will be actively distributed in a week or two. The window allows space for each passenger on the plane to keep their distance from others. Views on whether this will be effective seem to vary, some think that it will prevent the spreading of the virus while others think that it won’t help much.