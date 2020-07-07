No, wearing a mask is not a health hazard (but not wearing one is)

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recently posts online have started trending about potential health hazards of wearing a mask in the wake of state-mandated mask requirements. Some people are using such claims to justify not wearing a mask.

In response, public health officials have come out to debunk the false claims regarding masks.

In short, no, wearing a mask is not detrimental to the average person’s health.

Wearing a mask does not cause hypoxia, and it does not cause you to breath in your own carbon monoxide.

It may make it more uncomfortable to breath, but some argue getting COVID-19 makes it much harder to breath.

Besides, doctors, nurses, and many other health officials wear masks daily for hours on end.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

American scientists and engineers being featured on new innovation stamps

Thumbnail for the video titled "American scientists and engineers being featured on new innovation stamps"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News