No, wearing a mask is not a health hazard (but not wearing one is)

Recently posts online have started trending about potential health hazards of wearing a mask in the wake of state-mandated mask requirements. Some people are using such claims to justify not wearing a mask.

In response, public health officials have come out to debunk the false claims regarding masks.

In short, no, wearing a mask is not detrimental to the average person’s health.

Wearing a mask does not cause hypoxia, and it does not cause you to breath in your own carbon monoxide.

It may make it more uncomfortable to breath, but some argue getting COVID-19 makes it much harder to breath.

Besides, doctors, nurses, and many other health officials wear masks daily for hours on end.