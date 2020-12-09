No drinking for 2 months? Questions surround side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The vaccine for COVID-19 is already being rolled out across the world, and with its rapid developments, there are a lot of questions regarding possible side effects and what to do after being inoculated.

In Russia, for example, it’s being suggested that people abstain from alcohol for two weeks prior to getting the vaccine and for 42 days after.

Given Americans have had struggles staying away from bars during the pandemic, there’s no telling how such a recommendation would go over in the states. It should be noted, however, that no such recommendation has been issued in the U.S. by vaccine manufacturers.

There have been reports of people having allergic reactions to the vaccine, which is not uncommon when running trials on large populations. Just like the flu shot, some may even display mild COVID symptoms after receiving the vaccine.