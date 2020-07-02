No beach this year? Chef Uno’s Mai Tai Sangria will get you a bit closer to the tropics

It’s summer time!…but social distancing is making it hard to go out to the beaches and bars so Chef Uno from Red Stix Street Food is brining all that to you with a simple and easy tropical drink!

MAI TAI SANGRIA

Ingredients

1 bottle (750 mL) Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio

1 cup Malibu Rum

1 cup pineapple juice

1 bottle of Topo Chico

1 orange sliced into half wheels

8 slices of pineapple wedges

8 maraschino cherries

1/4 cup cherry syrup (from maraschino cherries)

How to Make

In a large pitcher, add orange slices and muddle with the back of a wooden spoon. Add the bottle of white wine, rum, pineapple juice and stir. When ready to serve add ice to a tall glass, pour in the sangria, and add a spoonful of cherry syrup and garnish with pineapple and cherry.

Sip, enjoy, and repeat.