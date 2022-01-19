DALLAS (KDAF) — It is said that new year’s resolutions are easier to accomplish when you have someone else to hold you accountable. So, why not include the whole family in your resolutions?

Florence Ann Romano, childcare and Village Advocate, joined Morning After to discuss creative options for new year’s goals for the children and family to create together. Her approach suggests calling a family meeting and letting them know you would like for everyone to create two new year’s resolutions and goal lists this year.

Separate your goals into two different categories: a “me” bucket list for personal goals and an “us” bucket list for family and community goals. Then, start brainstorming.

“Me” buckets: Encourage your children to set age-appropriate, reachable goals for themselves. Guide them to map out strategic, doable steps to reach those goals and draw up an accountability plan.

For example, instead of saying, “I’m going to cut down on screen time,” suggest, “I’m going to read for 30 minutes before bed instead of watching tv or scrolling through TikTok.”

On a calendar or other recording device, check off each day you have read before bed to track your progress.

“Us” buckets: Encourage your children to think about what they can do for others this coming year.

A good place to start is to look for the good that surfaced in 2021 and resolve to carry it forward into 2022 and beyond.

Parents, did your children enjoy having you home more often? Set a goal to have dinner together at least four times a week, Friday game nights or to eat breakfast together every Sunday from now on.

Children, did you notice how taxed your parents have been lately? Set a goal to take one chore off their plate on a regular basis (do the dishes, take out the garbage, walk the dog, set the table, sweep the floor, etc.).

Does a friend or someone you know need a little extra help? Commit to being that helper. Call or write more often, shovel their sidewalk, bring them dinner, etc. If you’re old enough and in their “pod,” offer to babysit for free so the parents can have some time for themselves. Little things mean a lot. It really is the thought that counts.

Too many new year’s resolutions fail because, although the destination was set, no one made specific plans to get there.

The new year is a great time to teach your children the value of mapping out specific, reachable steps to attain an ultimate goal. If those goals include other people’s welfare and happiness, then you can check off the item that should be on every parent’s bucket list- to raise a good, kind human being.