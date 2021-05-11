New Upshift app lets people choose when and where to work, gives businesses access to reliable workers

How would you like it if you could pick the work you do and even pick your own shift? Upshift lets you do just that, while also giving businesses a way to find reliable, hourly workers.

Upshift lets people work on your terms – choose when and where they work, without sacrificing their responsibilities. ‘Upshifters’ can view hundreds of available shifts in their area. Learn more about becoming an Upshifter here!

For so long, hiring hourly staff was a hit or miss – unreliable workers and daily no-shows would leave managers frustrated and uncertain. Upshift offers businesses an unprecedented over 95.6% Job Success Rate with a less than 2% No-Call, No-Show Rate. For more information, visit here.