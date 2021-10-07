HS Football Showdown: Cougars v. Ryan Raiders
October 07 2021 07:00 pm

New subscription-based membership helps busy women eat better

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KDAF) — Samantha Harris is an Emmy-winning TV host, certified holistic health coach, bestselling author and breast cancer survivor.

Community is a subscription-based membership wellness community helping busy women to eat better, work out smarter, energize, reduce toxins in, on and around their bodies to reduce the risk of chronic diseases while stressing less and sleeping more soundly.

Go to yourhealthiesthealthy.com to sign up and if you use promo code “CW3310” you could get $10 off your monthly subscription. The promo code expires on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News