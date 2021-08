DALLAS (KDAF) — “Detour” is about a young man who loses someone dear to his heart.

To cope with his loss, he gets into an affair with a closeted married man. He goes through conflict with the man’s life and begins to find out where his life will lead him.

The show features a 95% LGBTQ cast and crew with the director and lead actor being transgender.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, the show will make its DFW premiere at Look Theater. Get your advanced tickets here.