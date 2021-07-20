Report from CDC says drug overdose deaths in U.S. on rise

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — A study released by the CDC said more than 81,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. from May 2019 to May 2020.

The CDC said this is the largest number of deaths number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

For people who are suffering from mental health illnesses, there are resources to help.

The Recovery Resource Council is a non-profit mental and behavioral healthcare provider in North Texas that provides services for even the most vulnerable Texans.

Officials say they serve 20 North Texas counties and are dedicated to the prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery of thousands of people and families struggling with alcohol, substance misuse and trauma.

Becky Tinney, director of community engagement for the Recovery Resource Council, joined our show to about how the agency is responding to this crisis.