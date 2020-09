DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Big news about a new park coming in Dallas. Tomorrow ground will be broken on Carpenter Park, a 5.6 acre park that will finally connect Downtown, Deep Ellum and other East Dallas neighborhoods.

The park will be next to I-345, going from Live Oak Street to Pacific Avenue, and feature a children’s play area, a basketball court, a dog play area, artwork, gardens, a walking path and a giant interactive fountain.

It’s slated to be completed in 2022.