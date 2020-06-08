New COVID-19 testing sites open in southern Dallas, officials say if you’ve protested you should get tested

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Recently officials have said that anyone who has participated in the protests around North Texas should get tested for COVID-19, given numbers are continuing to rise. That will get a little easier in Dallas as new testing sites have opened.

Parkland is partnering with Dallas County Health and the federal government to open two more walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Southern Dallas county.

The sites are:

Red Bird Mall

Westmoreland park 7222 South Westmoreland road in Dallas

Today through Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm

Inspired Vision Compassion Center

2019 North Masters drive in Dallas

Open now through Saturday, 8 am to 2 pm