New COVID-19 testing sites open in southern Dallas, officials say if you’ve protested you should get tested

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Recently officials have said that anyone who has participated in the protests around North Texas should get tested for COVID-19, given numbers are continuing to rise. That will get a little easier in Dallas as new testing sites have opened.
Parkland is partnering with Dallas County Health and the federal government to open two more walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Southern Dallas county.
The sites are:
Red Bird Mall
Westmoreland park 7222 South Westmoreland road in Dallas
Today through Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm
Inspired Vision Compassion Center
2019 North Masters drive in Dallas
Open now through Saturday, 8 am to 2 pm