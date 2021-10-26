New Chucky series airing on Syfy

DALLAS (KDAF) — In the new television series Chucky, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘good guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale.

Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky stars Devon Sawa and Zackary Arthur joined our show to talk more about the series.