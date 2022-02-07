DALLAS (KDAF) — A new 10-episode A&E docuseries follows incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or perhaps more questionable motives.

The laws regarding adult adoption vary by state, and the legitimate reasons the practice occurs across the United States range from establishing inheritance rights to formalizing established relationships.

While some who participate are looking to make sincere familial bonds, others may have more deceptive or even sinister motivations.

Prince Frederic Von Anhalt joined Morning After to talk about what made him want to adopt an adult son.

He is the Widower of Hollywood Legend Zsa Zsa Gabor and is looking to adopt an adult son to care for him and carry on his title and the Gabor legacy.

“Adults Adopting Adults” features some of these jaw-dropping stories – from a woman who wants to leave her mother behind to be adopted by another couple that she found online; to a German prince seeking an adult son to care for him and carry on his title; to a married man who had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman he was previously trying to adopt and is now looking to adopt another adult daughter; and more.