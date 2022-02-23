UNITS, MOVING AND PORTABLE STORAGE OF NORTHWEST DFW SPONSORED CONTENT — People are working from home and need more space.

As the Great Resignation continues into 2022, more and more people are working from home and need a dedicated office space. That means a spare bedroom needs to be stored to make way for desks, computers and a printer.

The global self-storage market is booming as people search for ways to declutter. Everyone has too much stuff and needs to declutter. Whether it’s because of our addiction to Amazon orders or trying to fill a void, or baby boomers trying to downsize, we’re acquiring a lot of possessions that are cluttering our homes and our lives – all while needing our spaces to be more functional.

The global self-storage market was valued at more than $48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach nearly $65 billion by 2026. Units Moving and Portable Storage has tips to help people declutter their homes on a small and large scale.