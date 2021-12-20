DALLAS (KDAF) — Need holiday plans in town? Try the Dallas Arboretum!

From now until Dec. 31 the arboretum is hosting its “12 Days of Christmas” holiday exhibit, featuring 12 outdoor vignettes depicting scenes from the Christmas carol of the same name.

Guest can attend the exhibit during daylight hours or after dark, when the gardens will be illuminated by 1 million lights.

Other events at the arboretum include Santa visits on select dates, music and other entertainment, holiday teas and so much more.

New this year is a 50-foot-tall tree with more than 42,000 lights playing holiday tunes.

Tickets must be reserved in advance. To get your tickets, visit dallasarboretum.org.