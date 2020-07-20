Need and easy and delicious tapas recipe? Chef Uno brings us a Tuna Melt

Here’s a quick and easy recipe from Chef Uno. Inspired from Spain, the Red Stix Street Food chef is bringing you a fancy dish with affordable ingredients!
TUNA MELT TOAST BITES
Ingredients
15 ounces canned Albacore Tuna (solid white)
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon mustard
1/4 thinly sliced red onion
2 tablespoons sliced green onions
salt and pepper to taste
1 package of flatbread (12 ounce)
1 package swiss cheese (7 ounces)
1/4 cup olive oil to drizzle on tuna melt
1 cup fresh basil
1/2 cup thinly sliced cherry tomatoes
red pepper flakes to taste
salt to taste
How to Make
In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the tuna and mix well. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to assemble. To assemble, spread 1-2 tablespoons of tuna salad evenly on top of the flat bread and a single layer of swiss cheese. Broil in the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted on top of toast. Once the cheese starts to bubble, remove toast from oven and arrange on serving platter. Drizzle olive oil and evenly arrange torn basil leaves, sliced tomatoes and sprinkle red pepper and salt on top.
Share, enjoy, and repeat.