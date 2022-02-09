DALLAS (KDAF) — My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love.

The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.

From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.

Promoting Season One of HBO Max’s new reality dating series My Mom, Your Dad (from the executive producers of Parks & Recreation and Love Island) streaming now.