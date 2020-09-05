Move over hard seltzer! There’s a new drink in town and it’s all natural, gluten-free and vegan friendly!

Summer might be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean anything in Texas. The weather will most likely still be warm all the way into October! And what better drink to have on a hot Texas day than…kombucha? Correction, HARD kombucha!

You read it correctly! Kombucha is already pretty great for you – they have probiotics, antioxidants, and so on and so on. So why not get a buzz while you take in all those benefits as well?

Bishop Cider Co is jumping into the hard kombucha business with their own version. Mama Bear Hard Kombucha comes in 3 different flavors – passion fruit turmeric, mango lime cayenne, and lavender lemonade.

Now I know what you’re thinking…very interesting flavors but don’t worry. They’re all quite fruity and delicious tasting!

According to Joel Malone, the Co-Founder of Bishop Cider Co and Mama Bear Hard Kombucha, “we try to keep them pretty light and fizzy and easy to drink.”

Joel says kombucha sometimes has a vinegary taste and some of the hard kombuchas that are on the market can also have that flavor as well. However, Mama Bear is a little more palatable. Plus they’re all natural, gluten free and vegan friendly!

“What we’ve always been about here is products that we can stand behind. Ingredients that we’re proud to be using. No hidden anything.”