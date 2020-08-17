Most Dallas rec centers are reopening, but there are rules and limitations

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — If you need a (socially distanced and masked, of course) way to get out of the house, here’s a bit of good news. Most Dallas recreation centers are opening back up today.

Dallas Parks and Recreation have decided to open up 35 of the 43 recreation centers across the city. Of course, there will be rules and guidelines for safety.

On arrival, you must use the provided hand sanitizer. The staff will take your temperature, social distancing must be maintained, and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering.

If you’re planning on exercising, a face mask must still be worn. Changing facilities and showers are also closed.