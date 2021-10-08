HS Football Showdown: Wylie v. Naaman Forest
Morning After’s Ron Corning to host Turtle Creek Association’s 20th annual tour of homes

Morning After

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Turtle Creek Association is doing it’s 20th annual tour of homes, Life Elevated, this Saturday, Oct. 9.

Life Elevated will take virtual visitors on an exclusive look into some of the finest residences on the Corridor, with special host Ron Corning.

This event helps fundraise for the Turtle Creek Association, a nonprofit whose mission is to be the primary advocate in the preservation and enhancement of the Turtle Creek Corridor.

If you want more information on the event, visit turtlecreekassociation.org. The event starts at 1 p.m.

