DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and everyone has a reason to cheer, especially if there’s good food on the table. The Morning After crew shared some of their favorite holiday recipes ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

Ron Corning’s Rumchata Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

Vodka (1.5 ounces/1 shot)

Rumchata (1.5 ounces/1 shot)

Coffee Liqueur (.75 ounces/ .5 shot)

Brewed Coffee (3 ounces/ 2 shots)

Instructions:

Mix ingredients in a martini shaker with ice

Strain into a martini glass

Sprinkle nutmeg or cinnamon on top

Yolonda Williams’ Fried Chicken Drumettes

Ingredients:

Chicken drumettes

Black pepper

Paprika

Garlic powder

Onion Powder

Pink himilayian salt

All purpose flour

Grapeseed/Coconut oil

Green onion

Instructions:

Combine chicken drumettes and seasonings in a large mixing bowl (mix ingredients until chicken is well-coated)

Add all purpose flour and mix again until chicken is coated

Allow chicken to marinate in refrigerator overnight

Allow chicken to come to room temperature before cooking and if any liquid is in the bowl be sure to remix the ingredients (the chicken should be well-coated with a thin batter-like coating)

Fill a medium pot around 2/3’s full with the oil and heat to 325-degrees.

Cook thoroughly and add green onions for garnish.

Jenny Anchondo’s Madame Queens

Ingredients:

Pie crust (cut into several 4-ince circles)

Strawberry jam (or a jam of your choice)

White cake (homemade or use a mix)

Sprinkles or finely chopped nuts

Vanilla buttercream frosting: 3 cups powdered suger 1/3 cup butter 1.5 teaspoon vanilla extract Milk



Instructions:

Put 4-inch round crusts into ungreased muffin tins, cutting and overlapping if necessary

Add a tablespoon of jam to the bottom of each muffin tin crust (It needs to cover the bottom of the crust with a nice, but not too thin, layer)

Make batter for white cake of your choice

Pour batter into muffin cups over the jam until they are about 2/3’s full

Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes

Check for doneness with a toothpick , careful not to push toothpick all the way to the jam

If underdone, bake for an additoinal 2 minutes

WHILE BAKING: Using a large bowl and an electric mixer, cream the powdered sugar and butter

Add vanilla and 1 tablespoon of milk

If too thick, slowly add another tbs. of milk — mix until creamy

Cool and frost the Madame Queens

Add sprinkles or finely chopped nuts of your choice on top