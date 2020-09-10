Mood Food: As more Americans report struggles with depression, food is one area that could help

Research shows that 1/3 of Americans are struggling with depression and anxiety. Meridan Zerner, a dietician with the Cooper Clinic, says food should be one of the tools in the toolbox to combat it.

She does stress that food is not a replacement for professional help or medication, but something to aid the process.

Zerner says specifically the Mediterranean diet has shown in studies to reduce levels of depression by about 30 percent.

As always, consult your doctor before starting a new diet or changing any medical routine.