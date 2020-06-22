COVID-19 in sports: MLB closes spring training as the NBA turns towards questionable science with ‘smart’ rings

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, the sports world is reacting by making some adjustments both large and small.

MLB has suspended all spring training camps after the virus has been found in several players.

The Houston Astros reported 1 player testing positive for COVID-19. The Philadelphia Phillies have had 5 players and 3 staff members test positive.

The NBA, meanwhile, is turning towards wearable technology that some doctors are suspicious about.

Players are being given the Oura Ring, with the claim that it can predict if the player will start showing symptoms of the disease by tracking their health data.

The NBA plans to return play on July 30.