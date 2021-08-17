Miss America organization promotes body positivity for 100th anniversary

DALLAS (KDAF) — Miss America organization ushers in 100th anniversary with a new program to promote body positivity.

Mallory Hagan was named Miss America in 2013. After winning that honor, Hagan was body shamed and went on to become one of the first voices in the body positivity movement.

Hagan is now partnering with Miss America, Jonathan Bailor and SANESolution to usher in evidence-based body positivity for the women of Miss America and Beyond.

Hagan joined our show to talk more about the movement and her partnership.