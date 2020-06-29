Millennials throw away over 600 meals a year because they don’t use leftovers

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Do you munch on leftovers for days to come? Or do you get ride of the food before the night is over? Elisa Corals has some numbers that depict how much people are actually keeping or dumping.

A new poll came out that shows millennials throw away on average 633 meals a year because they don’t know what to do with their leftovers.

Many of these millennials don’t know how to warm up the food or simply season the left over meals, so they would rather just throw them out.

In the concert scene, country singer Chase Rice hosted an indoor concert in Patrons, Tennessee. The concert had over 4,000 people there and not many masks were in sight.

Social distancing guidelines didn’t seem to be heavily enforced, as many of the people there were very close to one another. The audience was mainly comprised of younger people, making it concerning that they could bring germs and possibly the virus back to older people.

Staying on the topic of music, the Rolling Stones are very upset that the Trump administration has used one of their songs.

In an event that Donald Trump had in Oklahoma, they played the Rolling Stone’s song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”. The Stones have teamed up with BMI, the publishing company, to put a stop to the madness.

Numerous artists have spoken out and complained about the Trump administration using their music and songs without their permission.