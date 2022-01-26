DALLAS (KDAF) — Michael Matthews is a certified personal trainer as well as the founder of the #1 brand of all-natural sports supplements in the world, Legion.

His newest book, Muscle for Life: Get Lean, Strong, and Healthy at Any Age, reveals a science-based blueprint for eating and exercising with guaranteed results, through a practical and effective model building on current strength, health, and fitness approaches.

Mike joined Morning After to talk more about dieting, his newest book and how you can naturally boost your immune system.