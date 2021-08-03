Michelle, Roger Welch give Morning After crew lesson on singing bowls

DALLAS (KDAF) — Michelle and Roger Welch are the owners of three SoulTopia stores in the North Texas area.

They offer intuitive readings and healing sessions in addition to teaching classes on crystals, tarot, energy work and intuition.

Michelle is also an active attorney licensed in Texas and has lent her intuitive abilities to numerous court cases.

Michelle and Roger Welch also both cohost the SoulWhat podcast, where they have had conversations with Matthew McConaughey, and the Michelle SoulTopia YouTube channel.

Michelle and Roger joined our show to talk about singing bowls and how they have gained popularity over the last five years.