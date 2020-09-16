Meet the pupper with an underbite that will steal your heart!

Say hello to Stumpy!

When I met this little cutie, she was a little shy but eventually warmed up to me. Stumpy is nine years old and one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet!

Stumpy came into the shelter with her sister and since then, her sister has been adopted but Stumpy is still looking for her forever home.

The first thing you’ll notice about Stumpy is that she has an adorable underbite! She’s a little skittish around men but is always down for a good BBQ! Stumpy is also an inside dog and doesn’t like being left alone. She’s a great cuddler though and will give you SO much love!

If you’re looking to adopt, head over to Dallas Pets Alive and look for Stumpy!