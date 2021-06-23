Maverick Fitness, Orangetheory giving back to the community

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Maverick Fitness said it makes it a priority to give back to the communities they serve.
That’s why they created OrangeLove, a non-profit initiative where one charity is chosen bi-monthly to be the recipient of a cash donation.
Charities they have served include:
- Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas
- Grant Halliburton Foundation
- Make a Wish Foundation
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
Michael Piermarini, chief product officer, Maverick Fitness, talked to our crew about this initiative.