Maverick Fitness, Orangetheory giving back to the community

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Maverick Fitness said it makes it a priority to give back to the communities they serve.

That’s why they created OrangeLove, a non-profit initiative where one charity is chosen bi-monthly to be the recipient of a cash donation.

Charities they have served include:

Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas

Grant Halliburton Foundation

Make a Wish Foundation

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Michael Piermarini, chief product officer, Maverick Fitness, talked to our crew about this initiative.