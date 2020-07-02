Maskless orchestra performed at First Baptist Church after members tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Pence visit

News has come out that several of the members of the First Baptist Church of Dallas choir and orchestra tested positive for coronavirus throughout the month of June, prior to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

Video of the even shows the large choir and orchestra performing without masks on, however, none of the members who tested positive were there. Still, the event raises a lot of questions and concerns.

Regardless of political affiliation, the gathering could be a challenge to defend in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Texas and nationally. The flipside, being that it’s a church, is that it’s a place people go to celebrating their faith and this is how the congregation has chosen to operate.

