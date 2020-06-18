Masked Messages: Gov. Abbott changes mind on masks, non-compliance fines could be possible

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth between state and local leaders about the ability to require people to use masks in public, notably between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Governor Greg Abbott.

Yesterday, Gov. Abbott indicated that local governments could in fact enforce a mask requirement in public. However, some say Abbott should have placed a requirement across the whole state.

Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that he’s glad the Governor has listened to science and changed his mind about allowing masks to be required.

Dallas County Commisoners will meet this week to decide if the county will implement a mask requirement.

