DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Don’t relax your makeup game just because your face is covered! Celebrity Makeup Artist, Daniela Bell, shows you how to make your eyes pop so that when you’re out-and-about, your eye makeup is still on point.

You don’t have to do the full lashes if you don’t want to but hey, you’re already half way there right? The lashes Daniela uses are easy to put on – you can get these lashes and eyeliner/lash glue combo over on Daniela’s website here.