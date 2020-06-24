Mask acne? Skincare tips to keep your breakouts at bay while wearing a mask

Face masks are becoming a staple in life and while they’re great for slowing down the spread of COVID-19 – they could be harming your skin if you’re not careful. Moisture gets trapped in your facial masks which might cause your skin to get irritated and breakouts can occur.

According to Alyssa Spiegel from Mindful Dermatology in Dallas, “when there was a shortage in the beginning, a lot of healthcare providers and people were reusing their masks and that’s when we saw an increase in this [acne mechanica] acne.”

Tip #1 – Dispose of disposable masks and wash cloth masks daily

The disposable paper mask should be thrown away daily (if you can afford to.) They trap a lot of moisture and bacteria that can cause your skin to break out. With cloth masks, have a few that you can rotate out and make sure you was them after you have worn them.

Tip #2 – Wash your face

The most obvious tip to prevent acne breakouts is…drumroll please…wash your face. Alyssa recommends using a gentle cleanser every morning and at night. You don’t need to increase your face washing because of the masks – that might actually cause more irritation and drying out. AND make sure you moisturize after every cleanse to add a layer of protection for you face.

Tip #3 – Rotate Your Cleansers

This tip is for our acne-prone friends – Alyssa recommends benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. Use these every night and alternate between the two every other night for maximum effectiveness.

Tip #4 – Avoid wearing makeup if you’re in a mask all day

Wearing a mask and having makeup on is just a nightmare for your pores. If you can get away with it, avoid putting makeup on but if you must…make sure your eye game is popping!

Tip #5 – Always use sunscreen if you’re going outside

This last tip isn’t necessarily mask related but an important one to remember – if your going outside…wear sunscreen. For reapplication of sunscreen – if you have been inside or away from direct sunlight for two hours, reapply your sunscreen. And people who wear makeup – there are brush on powder sunblock (so you don’t have to reapply your makeup.)